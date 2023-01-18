The partnership announced in 2020 by Ford and Volkswagen in Europe it is about to decline even before the first common project can come to light. Let’s take a step back: three years ago the Blue Oval house signed an agreement with the German giant to use the latter’s electric vehicle platform as the basis for some of its electric vehicles marketed in Europe in the future. Now, before the first electric model is even unveiled born from this agreement, the end of the collaboration was announced.

“Our new platform will not have any kind of integration with Volkswagen, it will be very versatile and efficient Martin Sander, Ford’s European head of electric vehicles, told the Financial Times. We are exploring all kinds of opportunities to try and understand how far we can go and what kind of segments we can cover with this platform.” In fact, we recall that the European division of the US brand has announced that starting from the middle of this decade it will start using an EV architecture internally developed rather than from another brand. It should be noted that the termination of this partnership does not mean that Ford has already made a final decision on the future of its broader collaboration with VW: the two companies will continue to collaborate on electric vehicles, autonomous driving and commercial vehicles .

“This step does not mark the end of all partnerships with other companies– Sander specified – Ford is open to building future vehicles on platforms from other manufacturers, whether it is Volkswagen or another company”. The two companies still have a partnership that concerns some thermal models, which however could soon make room for an electric-only Ford range, as underlined by Sander himself: “We will continue to aim for it as long as our customers want it. If we see no demand for internal combustion engine vehicles in 2028, then maybe we’ll make some reflections. At the moment our plan is to keep Puma and Kuga until 2029 or 2030.