The question now is this: where is the factory? The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso in these hours will have sent someone to look for the plant in Marina Grande, near the port, or in Anacapri. The Piazzetta was excluded from the search because it is too small.

But somewhere the factory that builds the Ford Capri must be there. Otherwise…

After Xiaomi renaming the Modena because it was not built there and Alfa renaming the Milano because it was born somewhere else, well now the comedy of car names comes to an episode. Yes, because the new Ford Capri is produced in Germany, in Cologne, in the brand new factory that also gives birth to the new Explorer, also electric. With the aggravating circumstance – in the watchful eyes of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy that the Capri project was born from an agreement with the Teutonic Volkswagen…