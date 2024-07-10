The Ford Capri returns to the Blue Oval range. The iconic name that arrived in Europe in the late Sixties to bring a car similar to the Mustang to the Old Continent becomes a high-wheeled model, an electric SUV ideally following the path that the pony car par excellence also took a few years ago with the debut of the Mach-e. The new Capri will have the sporty shapes of a high-wheeled coupé that will be born on the same base as the new Explorer.

Dimensions and design

The new Ford Capri was also built on the MEB platform, Volkswagen’s electric architecture that the German giant has made available to the Blue Oval for a new range of battery-powered European models. The new model, which also shares its technical base with the Volkswagen ID-4, will be born in Cologne, and will be 4.63 meters long, with a wheelbase of 2.77 meters, a height of 1.62 meters and a width of 1.87 meters. The design has some references to the Capri of the past, such as the double front light clusters, and in particular the daytime running lights, which in this case are LED as well as the rear where the lights have a horizontal development. Even the livery colors give a vintage touch, with the Magnetic Gray, Frozen White and Agate Black shades but also the more modern Blue My Mind, Lucid Red in addition to the classic yellow, which will be the launch color. Despite its SUV coupé shape, it also guarantees good load capacity, with 572 litres in the boot.

Ford Capri Engine and Range

The new Ford Capri will be offered with two versions, rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, and with two battery sizes, 77 and 79 kWh. The powertrain will deliver 286 or 340 HP, with autonomy reaching 627 km in the version with the larger battery and 592 km in the 77 kWh variant. As for charging times, compatibility with rapid infrastructures up to 185 kW (135 kW in the case of the 77 kWh battery) is guaranteed with the 11 kW on-board charger. With DC, charging times range from 26 to 28 minutes to reach 80% of the travel range. Performance instead sees the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h completed in 6.4 seconds for the RWD version and 5.3 seconds for the four-wheel drive, while the maximum speed is limited to 180 km/h.

Interiors

Inside the passenger compartment there are several elements in common with the Ford Explorer. For example, there is a 15” vertically oriented central screen that can be adjusted in height and a 5.3” digital dashboard, located above the Soundbar, a structure so named by the American brand that integrates ambient lights and speakers.