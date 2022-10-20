Oh yes, the Tesla Roadster. It still exists. Or actually not, if you ask Ford. Almost five years ago, Tesla presented the second generation of the Roadster, which would appear in 2020. We are now living in 2022 and there is no sign of life yet. And that while there are people who have paid about 50,000 dollars (45,000 euros in the Netherlands) for a reservation.

Something that, according to Mike Levine, Ford’s communications manager in the US, is not quite right. A good reason for a joke. Yesterday a tweet appeared with an (old) acceleration video of the Roadster with the text ‘catch me if you can’. Levine responds: ‘Agreed! It’s hard to grab something that doesn’t exist. It doesn’t matter how fast it takes $50,000 out of your bank account.”

The original tweet was actually about Tesla’s stock, not the car per se. The Twitter user named “ValueAnalyst1” is actually spamming the entire timeline with how good the stock is. But still, nice to see that there is still a healthy competition going on between the two American brands. For the enthusiasts: you can buy a Tesla Roadster from Matchbox.

Ford’s Levine dists Tesla with tweet