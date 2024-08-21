The automaker is facing $1.9 billion in costs and has cut its electric vehicle spending to 30% of its budget.

Ford announced on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) the cancellation of a project to develop electric SUVs (Sport Utility Vehicles) due to low demand. The automaker will have to pay US$ 1.9 billion (R$ 10.4 billion) in additional expenses.

The decision includes changing the model to a hybrid version of an SUV, in addition to postponing the launch of a new electric pickup truck until 2027. Ford has chosen to reduce spending on electric vehicles by around 10%. The category, which previously accounted for 40% of the total budget, will now account for 30% of the amount.

The company also plans to launch an electric commercial van in 2026, as well as two pickup truck models in 2027. One of the projects is being planned by a former Tesla executive.

Now, Ford wants to produce electric models that will allow the automaker to compete with Chinese manufacturers. The company said it is focusing on low-cost, high-efficiency vehicles.

“We’ve learned a lot as the No. 2 electric vehicle brand in the U.S. about what customers want and value, and what it takes to combine the best of the world with cost-effective design, and we’ve built a plan that gives our customers maximum choice and plays to our strengths.“, declared Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, in statement.

The automaker also announced a non-monetary fee of US$400 million (R$2.19 billion) to pay expenses related to the cancellation of the SUV.