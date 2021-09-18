The new generation of the iconic Blue Oval off-road vehicle, close to its debut on the US market, could come to ignite souls even in the Old Continent
The new Ford Bronco is about to be introduced in the American market, where it has been a protagonist since the 1960s. In spite of its longevity, it has never officially arrived in Europe, where the off-road is manned by rivals of the caliber of Land Rover Defender, Jeep Renegade and Suzuki Jimny. But with the new generation, things could change. This is what AutoExpress states, which reports the words of Ford CEO Jim Farley pronounced during the Goodwood Revival 2021: “I see so many Defenders around … I’m just waiting for the decision of the Ford of Europe leaders”. The car in the United States is offered in the Bronco Sport version and in two and four-door variants. Two engines are available for the latter: the most powerful is represented by the 2.7-liter six-cylinder EcoBoost capable of delivering 325 hp and 563 Nm of torque, a step below is the 2.3-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost with 296 CV and 441 Nm. The latter would be the main candidate for the European market, if the rumors were confirmed. In the future it is likely the arrival of a 100% electric version, but nothing has leaked about the possible commercialization in the Old Continent.
New Ford Bronco: the dna
The design of the new Ford Bronco pays homage to the squared features of the first generation, born in 1965. The retro inspiration is concentrated on the front, which sports the typical rectangular grille that incorporates the round headlights updated with LED technology. Both variants feature removable doors and roof panels. As an option, various aesthetic kits are available for different types of use. Inside, the digital instrument panel debuts alongside the new 12-inch display, dedicated to the Ford Sync 4 infotainment system. On a mechanical level, it can rely on long-travel Bilstein suspension, semi-active anti-roll bars and 35-inch wheels for put on huge off-road tires. Compared to the new Defender, it has a greater height from the ground, equal to 30 cm, and back and exit angles of 29 and 37.2 degrees respectively. The new Ford Bronco also boasts a fording capacity of over 85 cm which places it at the top of its category.
