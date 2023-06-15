It’s easy to say Ford Bronco, or Ford Mustang. Made up names? No, they both come from Spanish: broncos (grumpy) – American cowboys defined bronco as an untrained horse – and “mesteno” or “mestengo” according to the Mexicans, “mustani” in Italy. Mustangs, which literally means untamed, are a wild equine population of northwestern America, which lived in what was the protagonist of countless films, the Far West. The first mustangs descend from the Spanish horses brought to Mexico immediately after the discovery by Columbus in the sixteenth century. Some equines escaped human control or were captured by the natives and spread rapidly throughout the Northwest American area. From the mid-nineteenth century, the genetic heritage of mustangs was enriched by the contribution of pioneer horses (escaped or set free on purpose). They used to be Broncos. Without forgetting that, with the Mustang name, the American P-51 fighter was also renamed, one of the protagonists of the Second World War.

The origins

The first example of the Ford Bronco saw the light in 1965, almost 60 years ago. Today, however, the Bronco has only the name in common with the first generation; in over half a century, in fact, technology has brought about an authentic revolution in the automotive world and in off-road systems. Between ’65 and ’96 the Ford Bronco was produced in five series, growing hand in hand in size with the succession of versions. At the beginning it made use of an entirely dedicated platform, but already with the 1978 restyling it was assembled on the F-Series pick up chassis (the Ford F-150 was the best-selling light truck in the USA for some decades) with 2-door bodywork and the choice between rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, which can be engaged.

While the first series (1965–77) was just 3.85 meters long by 1.74 wide – over 230,000 units were produced – the second was lengthened, also thanks to the adoption of the new chassis, to 4.58 metres. Furthermore, in 1973, the 2,800 cc 6-cylinder was replaced by a more powerful 3,300 cc in-line six, while power steering and gearbox appeared on the optional list. However, the sales of the Blazer were double those of the Bronco, in addition, the Scout II had made its debut, rising to the size category of the Chevrolet Blazer, and shortly afterwards the Jeep Cherokee (SJ) also appeared in the shortlist, which immediately achieved great success of public.

The first Broncos were offered with wagon bodywork, with only two seats, or a more exclusive (and today almost unobtainable) convertible version. The base price was $2,194, but a long list of options was also available, including single front seats and rear bench seats, a tachometer, a radio that also received the CB (City Band) frequency, as well as a tow hook , power take-off and winch, without forgetting that in the aftermarket there were overdrives, oversized wheels or a mobile set-up to transform it into a camper. The last Broncos of that generation were powered by 5.7 or 6.6 liter V8 engines, mated to two 4-speed manual gearboxes or a three-speed Borg-Warner automatic. Obviously the powers also increased over time, from the 88 HP of the 2.8 to just over 200 with the 5.7.

The other protagonists

In 1969 Chevrolet debuted its K5 Blazer (same name as the navy blue suit), which remained in production until 1995, when it was replaced by the Chevrolet Tahoe. In 1970, GMC introduced its own commercial vehicle model, the GMC Jimmy, which remained in production until the GMC Yukon arrived in 1992. K5 Blazer and Jimmy had, until 1976, a removable cover, then the double cabin version also arrived. The smaller models, S-10 Blazer and S-15 Jimmy, began to be produced in the same year, but this was now 1983. The original Blazer, however, was produced until 1993.

The K5 Blazer was short wheelbase, in two- or four-wheel drive versions. The engines available were two 6-cylinder in line 4.0 or 4.7 litres, while for the most demanding you could have two V8s of 5.0 or 5.7 liters and 170 or 230 HP. 3-speed manual gearbox for the 6 cylinders, 4-speed manual or 3-speed automatic for the V8s. Furthermore, still in the field of special parts, different types of suspension and spacers, and oversized tires were available for the Blazer.

The other “ruthless” competitor of the Ford Bronco was the Scout of the International Harvester (literally translates into: international harvester, in fact the company mainly produced agricultural machinery) produced from 1961 to 1980. Born above all with the aim of competing to the Jeep (it was no coincidence that the first series had a fold-down windshield), was produced in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and was a two-door light truck with a removable hardtop with double cab and convertible pickup options. More than half a million units were produced. 4, 6 and 8 cylinder engines throughout the evolution of the model. Furthermore, the last specimens could access the accessories of the Comanche package: multicolored paints and stickers, chrome plating galore, in short, it could be customized to excess, but it was in 1978 that the Swiss brand of luxury vehicles, Monteverdi, “putting on the track” Sahara and Safari, extreme luxury and exclusive accessories, which can be powered by 5.2, 5.7 and even 7.2 liter V8s; here the horses were many, from 266 up to the 440 of the exaggerated 7 liters and two. The idea of ​​excessive consumption and emissions had not yet found space in the automotive population.

The situation in Europe

The Jeeps that had faced the Second World War circulated on and off the road, from England arrived the first Land Rovers with a wheelbase of 86 inches, then 88 and 109 (the Range Rover will arrive only in 1971) and powered by a 2275 liter petrol engine cc, front-wheel drive can be engaged, but no power steering or power brakes, and above all little steering angle. The Italy of industrial reconstruction, however, did not want to remain “at stake”: Alfa Romeo, in fact, offered for just under two million lire the 1900 M AR/51 “Matta”, an off-road vehicle with a frame with steel side members and cross members, equipped with the same engine as the “Pantera” supplied to the Police, an 1884 cc 4-cylinder in line capable of delivering 65 HP at 4400 rpm and pushing it up to 105 km/h. The “Matta” overcomes slopes of 50 degrees and is able to wade up to 70 centimeters deep. But at the beginning of the 1950s the Ministry of Defense deemed it appropriate to replace the Jeeps by now loaded with kilometers with an Italian product and Alfa Romeo with the “Matta” and Fiat with its Campagnola took part in the tender called by the Ministry; it was the latter that won, both for the great equivalence of the two products, and because the Turin off-road vehicle cost around 30% less than its rival.

Meanwhile in Russia (or rather in the territory of the Soviet Socialist Republics) the GAZs were spreading. In fact, at the end of the production of GAZ-67, the GAZ company launched the GAZ-69 model (it was in 1953). The transmission was developed from scratch, the engine derived from that of the GAZ-20, but at the end of 1954 production continued in Ulyanovsk, in the UAZ factories, continuing until 1972, for more than 600,000 units, when it was replaced by the UAZ 469B. then also built in Romania by ARO under license.