In just under a couple of weeks Ford will present the updated version of Bronco SportsThe off-road variant of the SUV from the Blue Oval company has been previewed again by a short teaser that appeared on the official social channels of the American brand: the debut is confirmed for next August 26thits development is now in its final stages as also demonstrated by the prototypes of the SUV tested and spotted recently.

Ford Bronco Sport Restyling

The Ford Bronco Sport facelift is expected to include a stronger front fascia with a larger grille that prominently sports the “BRONCO” script. This will be joined by new headlights and a redesigned front bumper. The rear bumper and taillights are also expected to receive some tweaks. Thanks to the introduction of a new Sasquatch package, the Bronco facelift should also add new fenders, a beefed-up suspension and 35-inch mud-terrain tires, in addition to a most advanced all-wheel drive system and the front and rear axle lock.

Exterior, interior and engine

New features are also expected inside the passenger compartment, in particular Carscoops talks about a Maverick-style restyling: translated, we can expect a new 13.2″ SYNC 4 displaywhich obviously promises to be a significant improvement over the current 8″ SYNC 3 infotainment system. Final note on the engine range: there is talk of the introduction of the 2.0-liter EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder of the Maverick, which is expected to produce around 241 hp (150 kW) and 372 Nm (270 lb-ft) of torque, which is 12 hp (11 kW) and 3 Nm (2.9 lb-ft) less than the current model.