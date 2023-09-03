Call us hopelessly old-fashioned, but these are still the things that make us happy. Ford introduces on its not (yet) by CO 2 obsessed home market a huge, heavy and capable off-roader with a thick six-cylinder, takes a slanted eye at Europe and thinks: hey, wouldn’t they love this there too? Some particle filters, license plate holders and lighting adjustments further, the European version of the Ford Bronco is before us. do we need it? No. Do we still want it? Oh yes.

Ford certainly does not expect that they will sell huge numbers of the Bronco here. But for a brand that wants to profile itself with really nice stuff in addition to ‘vehicles’, it can’t hurt to have a few halomodels in the showroom. The Mustang is one of them; the Bronco from now on too.

Although Ford also offers it in the US with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder and a manual gearbox, we only get the 2.7-liter V6 with automatic transmission. Perhaps that engine was easier to adapt to our emissions requirements, or perhaps it has to do with the fact that European sales of the Mustang V8 compared to the four-cylinder showed that we are not being too silly here if we choose an American icon. You won’t hear us complaining.

The versions of the Bronco coming to the Netherlands and Belgium

In the US you can get the Bronco in countless guises: with three or five doors and in versions that range from bare steel-wheeled to the dune-race-ready Raptor. Given the modest sales market, Ford limits itself here to two versions from the middle of the range: the Bronco Outer Banks and the Badlands.

‘And here we see a wild Bronco breathing quietly after a crazy ride’ | Photo: © TopGear / Dennis Noten

Not coincidentally, these are close to the gears of the Wrangler that Jeep carries here, the Sahara and the Rubicon. Like the Sahara, the Outer Banks is mainly aimed at street use: it has fairly normal tires and not the craziest off-road technique. The Badlands serves the same audience as the Wrangler Rubicon: big and thick rubber from BF Goodrich, no running boards, towing eyes in the bumpers, more driving modes, smart four-wheel drive, dual dampers on each corner and an electrically detachable sway bar for more wheel articulation. The better stuff.

The Dutch price of the Ford Bronco Badlands

We’d take the Badlands for looks alone – if you do it, do it right. The price difference is probably negligible in the overall picture, because the expectation is that the Bronco in the Netherlands will be at least as expensive as the Mustang V8, and for that you certainly have to tap a mille or 130. Disturbed but true. In Belgium it is not all that dramatic – the Bronco gets an entry price of just under 77k there, the Badlands is 4 grand more expensive – and as we will find out, at least you can exuberantly off-road at our southern neighbors. Ergo: wherever you live, choose the Ford Bronco Badlands.

We are in the Ardennes during the mid-June heat wave. Everything is very dry and the dust blows into your nose at the slightest breeze. We already feel sorry for the people who have to wash the Bronco after our testing. Our Ford Bronco Badlands impresses: it looks big, tall and unyielding. The entry is quite a climb (no running boards…), but once you sit down, you grin like a toddler. We can’t help but think of the Wrangler, the only other tough machine to compare to; the Defender and G-class have long ceased to be so effective (read: shamelessly rudimentary).

Driving the Bronco Badlands on (un)paved terrain

Ford cuts the Bronco from the same cloth: hard plastics, large handles, thick rubber knobs, wash-down mats. This is a car for intrepid wild campers who punch bears in the face and tear open cans of pea soup with their teeth. You can do glamping somewhere else.

When we go on a (for now paved) path, the hardtop of the Bronco vibrates nicely with thresholds and potholes. You can remove it, just like the doors. Another trick that we know from the Wrangler, although you can also fold down the windscreen. Ford then puts a hidden bottle opener in the left D-pillar opposite. Just what you prefer.

On the tarmac, the Bronco is surprisingly well mannered. It sends light and indirectly, as you would expect, but relatively little rolling noise from its rough tires penetrates the interior. Although the ten-speed automatic transmission sometimes has to think for a while, it can be called quite fast for such a heavy giant. On the other hand, we’ll ignore the fuel consumption for now, as well as the fact that it feels rather inappropriate to go so fast when you have so little tangible connection to the road.

The screens show clear information, from transmission temperature to lean angles, with nice animations for the GOAT riding modes. That stands for ‘Goes Over Any Terrain’, and of course not for that compliment that everyone who achieves something has been getting at their head lately.

Hills are no problem

You feel invincible behind the wheel: everything is big and sturdy and the view over the hood is mighty. Never mind when you point that hood to the sky while tackling a 35 percent incline. Even without engaging the low gearing, the Bronco scribbles up with a whistle on its torque, while the camera images on the big screen show where you’re going.

It gets really hilarious when we end up in an old quarry where we can drive a kind of half rally test for the occasion. We put the Bronco in the Baja mode—for high speeds on rough terrain—and blast across the gravel tracks.

As the stones clatter through the wheel arches, the V6 comes to life. He usually stays in the background, but with the revs that the Baja state pushes him to do, he puts on a raw throat. We hear and feel that the suspension has to endure a lot.

It doesn’t bother the Bronco – it hops over bumps and lands its big body in a heavy, swaying cadence as you pick up the pace. In Baja, the ESP is a little less strict and the 4WD prefers the rear axle, so you can effortlessly throw the car sideways in long corners and still keep it in check with ease. What indescribable fun.

Not necessarily a car for Europe

The Bronco is completely out of place in busy Europe, let alone in flat Netherlands. But if you see the fun in ordering a brightly colored cocktail with an umbrella at a good, stiff place, you’ll understand why it’s a good idea Ford brought it here. And why we worship him.

Then the key question: this one or the Wrangler? We need to investigate that further. Both pound the shortest way to your heart, so let your heart speak if you are actually faced with the choice.

Specifications of the Ford Bronco Badlands (2023)

engine

2,694 cc

V6 biturbo

335 hp @ na rpm

563 Nm @ 3,100 rpm

Drive

four wheels

10v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 7.2 seconds

top 161 km/h

Consumption (average)

10.7 l/100 km

244 g/km CO2 G label

Dimensions

4,800×1,937x

1,962 mm (lxwxh)

2,950mm (wheelbase)

2,418 kilograms

79 l (petrol)

562 / 1,804 l (luggage)

Prices

nb (NL)

€80,700 (B)