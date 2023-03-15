Last summer, Ford announced that their proud Bronco off-roader would be coming to Europe in a limited edition. Then it also became clear that the Netherlands would be one of the lucky destinations. Today, Ford reports which Broncos they are bringing here exactly.

It turns out: where we previously thought we would be fobbed off with the four-cylinder, we simply get the EcoBoost V6 with two turbos, 335 hp and 563 Nm. Happy news for fans. A ten-speed automatic is standard. Ford also reports that two versions will be delivered (and not ten, as in the US). It’s about the Outer Banks and the Badlands.

Ford Bronco Outer Banks

As an entrant, the Outer Banks is immediately a tasty one. It has a rugged off-road look, 18-inch wheels with 32-inch all-terrain tires and the familiar LED daytime running lights that cut into the headlights. Powder-coated running boards are also fitted as standard, as is an electronically operated low-range transfer case. The Terrain Management System in this case has six GOAT modes. That abbreviation, which was not chosen entirely by chance, stands for ‘Goes Over Any Terrain’.

Ford Bronco Badlands

The Ford Bronco Badlands goes a little further in terms of off-road capability. Handy in the Netherlands, if you don’t just want to go on, but also over those traffic islands in your Vinex neighborhood. It has seven GOAT modes, 17-inch wheels with 33-inch tires and special Hoss 2.0 suspension with Bilstein position-sensitive shocks. You can also disconnect the stabilizer bar between the front wheels for more wheel articulation. A limited slip differential is standard on the Badlands. You can also recognize it by its powder-coated steel bumpers with towing eyes and its rubber floors with plugs; so you can rinse and drain them.

Doors and roof off

In the US, above these two versions you have the Wildtrak, the Everglades and of course the Raptor. Who knows, we might see them appear here someday, should this Ford Bronco become a resounding success in the Netherlands. You can of course also remove the hardtop and the doors at the Outer Banks and Badlands to enjoy the freedom to the fullest.

“After a 25-year absence, America welcomed the return of the Bronco with more enthusiasm and love than we could have ever imagined,” said Jon Williams, Ford of Europe. “Now we look forward to giving European enthusiasts a first taste of the Broncospirit.’

The Ford Bronco will appear at dealers in the Netherlands in the second quarter. Prices have not yet been announced.