In the United States comes the new version Everglades of the Ford Bronco, available as a four-door model. The peculiarity of this off-road vehicle lies in the fact that it is series snorkelthe integrated winch mounted on the front bumper and all equipment off road from the Bronco Sasquatch Pack.

All these features allow the Bronco to perform fords and hard passages off-road without too many problems.

Bronco Everglades introduces a unique snorkel, which runs along the passenger side A-pillar. This element optimizes vehicle performance in the presence of dust, snow and water.

Its design uses two plates that are easy to swap for change direction of the entrance depending on the path and weather conditions.

The front and rear axles, the transfer box and the transmission also offer raised air intakes. Combined, these design changes result in an in-water wading ability of 36.4 in.

Ford Bronco Everglades is also equipped with a modular heavy-duty front bumper fitted winch ZEON 10-S WARN, with a capacity of 4.500 kg. The Everglades also come standard with a safari protective bar, rock rails, and the same steel bash plates found on the Black Diamond and Badlands Bronco models.

The Sasquatch package includes 17-inch alloy wheels painted in charred gray with 35-inch Goodyear tires for muddy ground.

Ford Bronco Everglades price, how much does it cost in the USA?

The price of the Ford Bronco Everglades in the USA is $ 53,000or 46,300 euros.

The Ford Bronco Everglades is for sale only in the US

Bronco Everglades is powered by the engine Ford EcoBoost of 2.3 liters and 300 horsepowercombined with automatic transmission SelectShift to 10 speed with advanced 4 × 4 system and a maximum slow gear ratio of 67.8: 1.

