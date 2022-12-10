For months there have been rumors about an all-electric version of Ford Bronchus, and to be honest his debut does not seem to be in question. Simply, it will still take a long time before the off-road SUV of the Blue Oval car manufacturer takes its first steps on the road: there was talk of a possible introduction by the end of next year, in reality the latest rumors announce very long times even longer towards the end of this decadewhen therefore the new generation of the current Bronco is already expected.

We are basically talking about 2029, the year in which production of the current generation of the model should cease. With the debut of the new generation, Ford Bronco should give space to all its muscularity and power also in the form of an electric vehicle: as reported by Carscoops, which cites AutoForecasting Solutions, the US brand has already traced the roadmap for its off-road SUV, which foresees a simultaneous entry into production of the new thermal generation of Bronco and a fully electric version of the model. However, it seems that the construction of the two versions it will not take place in the same plant: While the Bronco in its thermal variants will continue to be built in the current plant in Michigan, the Bronco electric will most likely be assembled in Blue Oval City, Tennessee. A separation of production therefore, in line with the spin-off plans of the EV division from Ford’s ICE division.

As expected, at the moment very few details are known about the new electric Bronco: . it is likely that the model may share the platform TE1 with the new Ranger EV, architecture we know will be built in Tennessee, the same plant where Ford is planning to produce an all-electric pickup truck smaller than the F-150. We’ll see how Bronco enthusiasts will welcome a possible battery-powered version of the model: mixed reactions are expected.