The Bronco is one of the greatest off-road talents. However, there are still a few wishes left open for everyday use that Ford could fulfill with a little goodwill.

EHorse power is a rather poor performance; it can hardly be used to mow the lawn, let alone pull a carriage or tree trunks. In fact, such a workhorse is much stronger, but can a horse have more than three hundred horsepower? Ford says yes and, in addition to the sporty Mustang, now also has the new edition of the Bronco in its range in Europe, both of which refer to feral descendants of domestic horses in North America.

The modern Bronco has almost nothing in common with the generations built from the 1960s to the end of the last century, but like those, it is an off-road vehicle that is made for tough off-road use. There it plays in the top league and competes with the Jeep Wrangler, but it can't jump over obstacles. The design shows a clear edge, but is not so classic with flared fenders. A rigid axle hangs on the ladder frame at the rear, and an independent wheel suspension with stable elements at the front, like in the Mercedes G-Class. A look under the vehicle shows that Ford knows a thing or two about off-road vehicles; all sensitive parts are well protected.