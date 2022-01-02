The snow that covered much of the United States this winter brought a Ford Bronco owner in make donuts drifting behind the wheel of his own two-door off-road SUV from the Blue Oval house. The video released on Facebook by a user in a group of Ford Bronco enthusiasts testifies to the simplicity with which the driver made the donuts, as well as the danger of his action: the donuts on the snow were in fact made in front of a Ford dealer and near other parked vehicles, fortunately none of these were hit.

Recall that the new Ford Bronco boasts well seven driving modes – Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery, Sand, Baja, Mud / Ruts and RockCrawl – and many commentators wondered not only which of these was in operation while the specimen immortalized in the video was making donuts in the snow, but also if the Trail Turn Assist system to lock the inner rear wheel was active. In the final part of the video, the full-size Ford Bronco was joined by a scale model of the off-road SUV of the US brand, also used in the creation of a series of donuts in the snow. According to what was reported by Carscoops, the Ford Bronco model protagonist of this maneuver seems to be equipped with the Big Bend set-up, and therefore with a four-cylinder 2.3-liter 270 HP engine (alternatively with a 2 V6 , 7-liter 310 hp).