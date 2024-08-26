Ford in the United States introduced the Sasquatch Off-Road Package for the Bronco Sportsavailable from Model Year 2025. Inspired by the Bronco version, it is offered in the USA in the following trims: Badlands And Outer Banks and in combination with the engines petrol 1.5 And 2.0 turbo.

Ford Bronco 2025 Features

The Sasquatch package for the Bronco Sport includes larger tires, specifically 29-inch Goodyear Territory All Terrain in the measure 235/65 17″designed to provide traction on various terrains. The Badlands and Badlands Sasquatch models feature the GOAT Rally Modewhich improves speed performance on sand.

Ford Bronco Sport 2025 on the dirt

There Bronco Sports It is equipped with exclusive off-road technologies, such as the Trail One Pedal Drivewhich allows you to control speed using only the throttle. The Sasquatch pack adds shock absorbers Bilstein and increased ground clearance, along with additional protection and reinforced recovery points.

The 2025 Bronco Sport features styling inspired by the original Bronco and features modular, accessory-ready elements, including Bronco Boltswhich allow you to customize your vehicle. The front and rear bumpers are new and include modular points for accessories such as fender bars and lights.

The Outer Banks Sasquatch, Badlands and Badlands Sasquatch models have new integrated eyelets in the fenders to secure loads on the roof. The cabin reflects details from the larger Bronco, with Bronco Bolts also in the device tray and the replaceable passenger handle. All models Sasquatch add auxiliary switches, a class-exclusive feature that makes it easy to add accessories.

ADAS and on-board technology of the new Bronco

The 2025 Bronco Sport features a 13.2-inch central display with the system SYNC 4 and software updates over the air. Include Apple CarPlay And Android Auto wireless. A device tray with two ports is also available USB-C accessible.

The Bronco Sport’s cockpit

The central display is combined with a 12.3 inch digital dashboardwhich displays important information with animations unique to GOAT modes

The assistance system Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ It is standard on all models and includes automatic high beam headlights, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, automatic brake assist, a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control and evasive steering assist.

Rear camera

Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, optional for theOuter Banks and standard for the Badlands, adds a 360 degree camerareverse brake assist and traffic sign recognition.

Ford Bronco price

The Bronco is also on sale in Italy at a starting price of 71.950 eurosThe new 2025 Ford Bronco Sport will initially debut in the United States in November, with the sports version Badlands Sasquatch which will arrive in the first quarter of 2025.

Ford Bronco Sport 2025 Photos

