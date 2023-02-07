If you want to learn how to prepare a good vegetarian meal as a chef, then you don’t want to work at the Spare Rib Express. You wouldn’t be able to learn how to make tasty ribs there either, but that aside. You could think the same about F1; if you want to develop better electric cars, then you go into Formula E, right? Ford thinks a little differently about that.

Red Bull has its Powertrain division in Milton Keynes, England, and the team probably has more than enough knowledge of the collaboration with Honda. Red Bull does not need Ford to develop an entirely new combustion engine, because the basis is already in place for the most part.

What do they need at Red Bull? Horner and associates need help with the 350-kW electric motor and associated software that will form the core of the technical regulations in 2026. Ford now knows more than enough about that.

And what does the deal mean to Ford?

The American car brand is allowed to place the famous logo on a (probably) winning F1 car, which is already a good reason. Plus, F1 is very hot right now in America. Sustainable fuels and the pursuit of carbon neutrality is an important point for F1 and Ford already finds one match there.

TopGear talks to Jim Farley, Ford’s chief executive, about the new partnership with Red Bull: ‘The most important thing is how we get the technical handover. This is why it started clicking for me. When we started getting serious about EVs about three years ago, we realized that aero was going to be the main differentiator in the physical product.”

The aerodynamics of the F1 make for better EVs

Farley: ‘The battery is so heavy and so expensive, which means that anyone who can come up with the best aerodynamics can make the battery smaller, making production cheaper and the car more affordable. Anyone can make an electric car. But if you want to make money on it, you need to minimize the size of the battery. To do that you need better aerodynamics than anyone else.’

According to the Ford boss, the best knowledge is in F1 and he wants to use that knowledge for better aerodynamics for his EVs: “So we had to recruit, and where do we get the best aero people? In Formula 1. So I had to get these guys anyway to win in our car business.’

‘Christian and the others must – from 2026 – have the best energy density for the batteries and the best control software for the battery cell. And we’ve become very good at that thanks to our research and the investments that we’ve made. In the end it was ‘you need this, I need this’, so let’s make it work.’