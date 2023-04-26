Ford has made an important step forward from the technological point of view on board its cars, with the experimentation on some sections of motorway in Great Britain of the advanced Blucruise driver assistance system which involves the use of a semi-autonomous hands-free technology behind the wheel. This is the first system of its kind to be approved for trials among countries on the European continent.

After the United States comes Great Britain

In Canada and the United States, more than 190,000 vehicles are equipped with BlueCruise, with 102 million kilometers traveled. Now, with the green light for Ford BlueCruise technology from the UK Department for Transport, drivers of enabled Mustang Mach-E models can use autonomous driving “hands off, eyes on the road”, out of 3,700 miles of motorway in Scotland and Wales designated as a Blue Zone. With BlueCruise, driver comfort and advanced assistance safety are raised to the next level. The system monitors road signs, speed limits and traffic conditions in real time to control steering, acceleration, braking and lane positioning, as well as maintaining a constant following distance and bringing you to a complete stop in the event of traffic congestion. 25

When can Ford BlueCruise be activated?

BlueCruise – according to what is expected – can be activated in other European countries when the regulatory conditions allow it; in the next few years the system will be extended to other Ford vehicles. BlueCruise builds on the capabilities of Ford’s Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (IACC)2, already available in many Ford European models, which automatically maintains a constant distance from the vehicle ahead in traffic, within permitted speed limits , until it stops completely in case of heavy traffic. The new “Hands-free” mode allows drivers to drive by removing their hands from the steering wheel, in the permitted motorway sections known as the Blue Zone, continuing to pay attention to the road, all in maximum comfort. Before switching to hands-free autonomous driving mode, BlueCruise-equipped vehicles check that lane markings are visible, that the driver has his eyes on the road and that all other conditions are met. The system uses animations visible on the instrument panel, with text and blue lighting, also effective for those suffering from color blindness, which communicates when the “Hands-free” mode is available.

How does it work

Designed to reach a maximum speed of 130 km/h, BlueCruise uses a combination of radar and cameras to detect and follow the position and speed of other vehicles on the road. A front camera detects lane markings and speed signs and crucially, the system also uses an infrared camera aimed at the driver. Located under the instrument cluster, it monitors the driver’s gaze and head position, even when wearing sunglasses, to ensure they stay alert and focused on the road. If the system detects driver inattention, warning messages are displayed in the instrument panel, followed by audible warnings: at which point the system applies the brakes to slow the vehicle, maintaining full steering control. Similar actions are performed if the driver does not put their hands back on the wheel when prompted, as soon as they leave a Blue Zone.

Road testing

To test the latest generation of advanced driver assistance systems – including BlueCruise and its driver support features – Ford engineers carried out 160,000 kilometers of tests on European roads, in addition to the 965,000 kilometers covered in the US and Canada before that the system be introduced in these countries. Trial trips to Britain helped demonstrate the ability to handle the circumstances motorists encounter every day, such as worn lane markings, bad weather and roadworks.