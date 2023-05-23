Aiming for a fully electric future does not mean neglecting ICE technology. Or at least, not immediately: Ford is well aware of this, and expects to see an increase sales and profit margins of its internal combustion engine models up to the next two years, and probably beyond. More precisely, the forecasts of the Blue Oval house speak of an increase in profit margins from the current 7.2% to at least 10% by 2026.

Focus on some segments

In particular, Ford’s goal is to drive profit margin growth by focusing on the segments in which its models are more profitable and on low-cost, high-margin versions of some of its vehicles, most notably the Ranger Raptor. “The truck, off-road and high-performance segments still have a long way to go – commented the number one of Ford’s Blue division, the one dedicated to internal combustion vehicles, Kumar Galhotra – We predict strong sales of internal combustion and hybrid vehicles in the United States through 2030”.

Electric future

Nonetheless, according to Galhotra since the middle of this decade volumes and profit margins of Ford Blue will start to decrease, also thanks to an increasingly consistent diffusion of electric vehicles. We’ll see if the US brand decides to follow Tesla’s strategy to encourage the sale of battery-powered cars cut prices sales: CEO Jim Farley recently opened up the possibility of reducing listings by 5% or more this year.

Reduce costs

Increase sales of electric cars on the one hand, decrease costs on the other. As? For example, by improving production efficiency and reducing the complexity of components: in this sense, Galhotra spoke of potential $500 million savings only during this year, thanks to the work carried out on some models such as the new F-150, which has 2,400 fewer components than the outgoing model.