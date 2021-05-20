The President of Ford of Europe, Stuart rowley, has asked the European Union to ratify as urgently as possible its trade agreement with Mexico in order to help reactivate the world economy. This was stated by Rowley in an open letter addressed to the trade ministers of Germany, Spain, Poland, Portugal and Romania, in which he highlighted the importance of preparing Europe for economic growth after 18 “very difficult” months. pandemic.

“What excites me most about the recovery is the prospect of reorienting our ambitions abroad as the world begins to open up again and renewing our business ambition to meet the challenges of a modern, sustainable and digital economy,” he said. indicated in the writing.

For this reason, he insisted on taking advantage of the opportunity that this week’s meeting of the EU trade ministers represents given that “there is much to improve”. According to him, although the European Commission’s commercial strategy recognizes the need to create the conditions for the ratification of the agreements with Mercosur and Mexico, and to conclude the ongoing negotiations, “now is the time to turn those words into actions«.

“I commented last year that economic growth in Europe could be boosted if the EU finalizes several free trade agreements that are tantalizingly close to completion – and that are ready and waiting to be implemented after years of negotiations – but are still pending. awaiting final ratification and signature “, reads the letter.

In particular, Rowley’s document refers to the EU-Mexico Free Trade Agreement, a political agreement first reached in 2018, followed by another detailed agreement more than a year ago.

“It is a modern agreement, with sustainability goals and new technologies, such as electric vehicles and batteries, at its core. However, three years later he is still stuck in no man’s land, mired in a complex ratification process, ”he lamented.

Ford has shown particular interest in this deal, as it exports Polish-made batteries for mounting in the Mustang Mach-E, assembled in Mexico and currently being launched in Europe.

‘The time has come to move with greater urgency and to show the EU’s ambition to reach out internationally and use trade to help jump-start the world economy. We have the EU-Mexico agreement literally in our pocket. Let’s go ahead with it and with the other trade agreements that are about to be closed to contribute to the economic recovery, ”the letter states.