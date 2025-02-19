Cristina del Rey, so far Director of Communication at Ford Spain, is the new head of communication of the European Ford Motor Company cluster.

He European Ford Cluster Understand the markets from Spain and Portugal; France and Western Europe; Italy and EDM; Romania and Eastern Europe; and Nordic countries. In his new position, Cristina del Rey will focus on aligning the communication strategies of different European countries, Ensure the coherence of the brand message and lead the national communication teams at European scale, directly reporting Elvira Schachermeier, Vice President of Communication and Public Affairs of Ford in Europe.

The management of the Public Affairs of Ford Spain and Portugalas well as the relationship with the media of both countries, now becomes led by Antonio ChicoteCommunication Manager of Ford Iberia, while Cristina will continue to direct the corporate and internal communication of the Valencia Ford.