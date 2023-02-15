Action aimed at reducing costs driven by the automaker’s total transition plan to the electric vehicle sector

Ford announced this Tuesday (14.Feb.2023) that it intends to fire 3,800 employees over the next 3 years. The North American company justified the decision with the investments it will make in “transforming your business”particularly in the electric car sector. Here’s the full from the automaker’s official statement (452 ​​KB, in English).

“We are ready to compete and win in Europe. Our first European-built electric passenger vehicle is being launched this spring and is sure to turn heads.”said the general manager of Ford in Europe, Martin Sander.

Of the total jobs cut, 2,300 will be in Germany and 1,300 in the UK. The other cuts will be in the rest of Europe in countries not specified in the note.

The news from Ford coincides with the date on which the European Parliament approved the bill that prohibits the sale of new vehicles powered by gasoline and diesel from 2035. Furthermore, it is in that same period that the company intends to complete the transition plan and manufacture only electric vehicles.

“The strategy to offer an all-electric fleet in Europe by 2035 remains unchanged. Production of the first Ford electric passenger vehicle built in Europe is expected to start later this year.”.

The car manufacturer also informed that it intends to reduce costs in administrative positions, from marketingsales and distribution of Ford on the European continent, which will lead to “the deletion of approximately 1,000 positions”.

“These are tough decisions, not taken lightly. We recognize the uncertainty this creates for our team and I assure you that we will offer our full support in the coming months. We will consult with our social partners so that we can move forward together in building a prosperous future for our businesses in Europe”said general manager Martin Sander.

On Monday (13.Feb.2023), Ford announced which will invest US$ 3.5 billion (about R$ 18 billion at this Friday’s quotation) in the construction of an electric battery factory in the US state of Michigan. The automaker expects to employ 2,500 people when production begins in 2026.