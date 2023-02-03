Ford in Formula 1, a story full of successes also thanks to the collaboration with Cosworth. Winning engines and an enviable pedigree. 20 years after the last time, the blue oval brand has announced its return to the world champion Circus.

Ford is back, indeed, it will be back starting from 2026, the year in which Formula 1 will adopt a new regulation not only linked to single-seaters, but also and above all to engines. New directives that have convinced the American brand to return and bet on its technology and on collaboration with the team that will announce the partnership in an hour, Red Bull Racing, to return to the top of the top open-wheel championship in motorsport.

Ford’s announcement is enigmatic only at first glance. The American company has not specified with which team it will return to Formula 1, but it has been clear for almost a day that it will do so through a partnership with Red Bull Powertrains. It will be the engine supplier to Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri in 3 years and for at least the following 4 seasons.

Ford underlined how his return to F1 is linked to the growth of Formula 1 especially in the United States thanks to the acquisition and work done by Liberty Media on the image of the championship. The importance that electricity will have in the propulsion of engines by 2026 should not be forgotten.

Speaking of Ford’s return to F1, Executive Chairman Bill Ford said: “This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Ford’s motorsport history, which began when my great-grandfather won a race that helped launch our company.”

“Ford is returning to the pinnacle of the sport, bringing its long tradition of innovation, sustainability and electrification to one of the most visible stages in the world.”

Ford, one of the most successful constructors in Formula 1 history, has collected 13 Driver irises and 10 Constructors as an engineer. His goal is to expand his palmarés, which has been at a standstill since 1994, when Michael Schumacher won the last title for the blue oval at the wheel of the Ford-powered Benetton B194.