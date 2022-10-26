The company has finalized a sale agreement on the participation of the joint-venture “Sollers Ford”, based in the country.

Ford Motor Company announced this Wednesday (26.Oct.2022) that it will leave Russia. The company said it has finalized an agreement to sell 49% of its stake in joint venture “Sollers Ford”, based in the country.

In a statement, the automaker said it was concerned about the invasion of Ukraine and its threats. “The situation forced us to reassess our operations in Russia”, says the text. Here’s the intact (188 KB, in English).

Ford also stated that it will keep “the option to repurchase the shares within a period of 5 years if the global situation changes”.

A donation of US$ 100 thousand was made by the company for the “Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund” (Global Ukraine Relief Fund, in Portuguese) with the aim of helping Ukrainians and families affected by the crisis.

In March, Ford had already announced the suspension of its operations in Russia because of the war in Ukraine.