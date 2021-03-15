Ford plant in Almussafes (Valencia).

Ford has announced an employment regulation file with 630 layoffs and the disappearance of the night shift at the Almussafes plant (Valencia). This announcement has been made at a meeting called by the management for this Monday in the Valencian factory, as reported by union sources. This adjustment affects the Galaxy, S-Max, Mondeo and Connect models, and means reducing the daily vehicles manufactured by the plant from 1,640 to 1,360, according to sources from Ford Spain have informed EFE.

The company argues that it is necessary to reduce production in a “structural” way by about 280 vehicles a day and justifies the decision in a fall in European demand and especially in the sale of models manufactured by the Valencian plant. All this, in a context marked by the Covid-19 crisis, Brexit and the existence of “uncertainty” in buyers when choosing between hybrid or combustion models, the unions have explained.

The factory started March without days of full production after carrying out production stoppages in January and February and, except for a few days in January, the plant has not reached the production of 1,640 units on practically no day so far in 2021 after a year pandemic, in which there has been a drop in demand for cars.

The ERE is justified in a drop in sales, with a loss of 280 vehicles per day compared to the expected production that leaves the daily average at 1,340 cars, as the plant management has argued to the unions.

After hearing the announcement of the management, the majority union, UGT, has requested a 15-day break to begin negotiating the ERE, after the meeting of the European committee scheduled for March 30, a proposal that has been supported by the rest of the unions.

The ERTE running the plant – which employs a staff of about 7,000 workers – continues as planned (ends on April 16), since the adjustment of production is expected from April.