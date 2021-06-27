There are more shadows than lights on Ford Mondeo successor in Europe. Initially, the car manufacturer of the Blue Oval had announced that it did not want to replace the sedan on our continent. At the Shanghai Auto Show, though, Ford unveiled the Evos, and almost everyone thought it was actually the Mondeo successor. Ford itself, however, had immediately made things clear: Evos will only be sold in China, so it is not destined to take steps on other markets. Now a new turnaround, after a modified Evos prototype was tweaked to circulate in road testing in Europe.

The camouflage of the tested prototype is quite heavy, but that does not prevent us from seeing a rather familiar front fascia and a slightly modified bumper. But even at the rear the changes do not seem to be missing, especially in the doors and in the pillars. Furthermore, the prototype immortalized by Carscoops it seems to have a significantly lower ground clearance than that of the Evos intended for the Chinese market. And if it is true that three clues make a test, everything suggests that it is a modified Ford Evos version, presumably designed for the European market, among others. It remains to be seen at this point whether the carmaker of the Blue Oval intends to announce something in the coming weeks: the future of Mondeo’s successor in Europe is not yet defined.