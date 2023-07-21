The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ordered two young men to pay a man 460,000 dirhams in compensation for the material damage he suffered as a result of their theft of a safe in his apartment.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against two young men who demanded that they pay him 450,000 dirhams in addition to compensating Jaber 50,000 dirhams, and obligating them to pay fees and expenses in return for attorney’s fees, and the value of the consultant’s fees of 12,500 dirhams, indicating that the defendants committed two thefts to two different places, and that was in the house and apartment owned by him and caused a financial and material loss by seizing the contents of the safe. And a group of belongings, and they were both criminally convicted of one year in prison for the first, and contenting themselves with deportation from the state for the second, and their actions caused him financial harm.

In the merits of the ruling, the court stated that the error by which the two defendants were convicted is the same error on which the plaintiff relied in filing the similar lawsuit, and the criminal judgment, if it ruled the conviction for proving the error in its part represented in the theft of the property and movables of the plaintiff, it had separated a necessary chapter in the occurrence of the act that constituted the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits and in the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator.

Regarding the claimant’s request to oblige them with the value of the stolen goods and compensation, the court pointed out that these two requests are originally considered compensation for the theft and its effects, and that compensation for material damages is represented in the value of the stolen goods, and it was decided according to the Civil Transactions Law that every third party damage requires the one who does it to guarantee, and it was decided that it is not reprehensible to the court if it awards a total compensation for all the damages caused to the victim when it shows the elements of the damage for which it ruled with this compensation, and the defendants’ fault was inflicted on the victim. Call those damages.

The court ruled to oblige the two defendants jointly to pay the plaintiff 460 thousand dirhams, and to oblige them jointly to pay fees and expenses.