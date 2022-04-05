The Ministry of Defense said in a circular on Twitter that fighting is likely to continue at a low level in newly retaken areas, but is declining sharply this week with the withdrawal of the rest of the Russian forces.

The ministry added that many of the Russian units withdrawn from northern Ukraine are likely to need significant re-equipment and refurbishment before they can be redeployed to participate in operations in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian forces withdrew recently from the towns adjacent to the capital, Kyiv, after Moscow decided to focus its operations on the Donbass region in the east of the country, where there are pro-Russian separatists.

Western reports stated that Russia decided to disregard the seizure of Kyiv and major cities, because it was met with fierce resistance that it did not expect, and the Russian army also failed to enter the capital or encircle it tightly.