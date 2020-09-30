Highlights: ADG Prashant Kumar’s statement amidst questions about the forced funeral of Hathras gang-rape victim

The ADG law and order claimed that the victim’s funeral was done with the consent of the family, not forcibly.

ADG said that the body of the victim was deteriorating, so the people of the house agreed that the funeral should be done at night

ADG statement on the funeral of the victim

Hathras

ADG Prashant Kumar’s statement has come out amid questions arising on the police about the forced funeral of Hathras gang rape victim late at night. The ADG Law and Order claimed that the victim was cremated with the consent of the family. Let me tell you that in the dark of night, there is a protest against the secret funeral of the victim and in this case the police is under question. The opposition party is attacking the Yogi Adityanath government of the state and accusing Jungle Raj in UP.

ADG Prashant Kumar said, ‘The deadbody of the victim was also deteriorating, so the people of the house agreed that it would be appropriate to perform the last rites at night. Apart from this, the official postmortem report is yet to come. Further action will be taken on the basis of whatever facts are there.

SIT constituted to investigate the case

The ADG said, ‘The government has constituted a high-level committee to investigate this entire episode, which is headed by Home Secretary Bhagwan Swaroop. A DIG level officer and a SP level woman officer have been deployed to assist them so that if there is any lapse by the local police, then take that things.

The family protested, yet performed the last rites

The ADG said that the intention of the government is zero tolerance towards crime against girls and women. Please tell that after the death in Delhi AIIMS, the dead body of the victim was brought to Hathras on Tuesday night and the police secretly conducted the last rites of the victim at two and a half hours. The villagers and family also protested and stood in front of the ambulance and pleaded to give the body back, but one of them was not heard.

DM said – father and brother gave consent

Earlier, the DM of Hathras also said that the funeral charges without the consent of the family are completely false. The father and brother consented for the funeral at night. Family members were also present at the funeral. The car carrying the victim’s body was parked in the village from 12.45 am to 2.30 pm.

Boil in the country to protest against the incident

The police were already facing allegations of negligence in connection with the gang rape incident, and then the victim’s funeral has boiled across the country. Demonstrations are being held at various places across the country. The opposition has requested CM Yogi Adityanath to resign.

Safai workers strike in Hathras

When Yogi’s minister Bhupendra Chaudhary reached Hathras, he had to face the anger of the local people. The morning after the cremation, the anger of the people of the Dalit community has grown. On the other hand, the Safai Mazdoor Sangh has also announced to stop cleaning work.