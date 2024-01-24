Como – According to the prosecution, the mother had turned into a sort of harpy who denied food to her “ugly” and “fat” underage daughter so that she would not gain weight. For the defense, however, the woman was responsible, but for too much love towards the girl. In the end, the Court of Como accepted the first hypothesis and sentenced a 53-year-old woman to one year and four months in prison, on charges of domestic abuse. The prosecutor's office had asked for 24 months, but the single judge was more lenient. A story that had caused a stir in 2019, when the story came to light, therefore ended today. It was the girl's aunt, a doctor, who noticed the minor's persistent discomfort and collected her confidences. Without talking to anyone, she went straight to the police station.

Thus the story, in some ways incredible, emerged: the mother had been forcing her daughter for a long time (who was 16 years old at the time) on a very strict diet to keep her from gaining weight, as he considered her fat and unpleasant to the eye. She could only eat pureed vegetables, carrots or vegetables. The maximum threshold that the girl could reach, her mother had set at 47 kilos. The girl, according to what she herself said in the evidentiary incident, not only could not eat, but was also harassed by her mother, who never failed to insult her with even harsh epithets and repeatedly underline how “ugly” and “fat” she was.

A “treatment” to which, however, he never subjected his other son. After the statements in the evidentiary incident, the woman was removed from home with a precautionary measure. She then revoked the measure a few months later, thanks also to the mediation of her husband, who has always managed to keep the family together, staying close to his wife and daughter. According to the woman's lawyer, the situation has changed after five years so she-she argued she-she would have made no sense to condemn her. The lawyer had thus requested his acquittal or, alternatively, the reclassification of the crime as abuse of the means of correction. “It is not right to condemn a mother for having too much love for her children“, concluded the lawyer, who after reading the operative part of the sentence announced an appeal.