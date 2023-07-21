Asmaa Al-Husseini (Khartoum)

The forces of “freedom and change” announced great efforts to stop the clashes in Sudan, and push for the serious resumption of negotiations between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

Kamal Bolad, a member of the Executive Bureau of the Forces for Freedom and Change, said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that he is optimistic about the imminent cessation of the battles, despite their intensification in recent days, indicating that there is no military solution to them, and that there are many parties seeking to end the crisis through an agreement that opens the door to a political process.

Boulad added, “The Forces of Freedom and Change have been working to end the crisis, and have tried to prevent its outbreak until the last moments, and are still continuing their contacts with all parties in order to stop it.”

Bolad expressed his belief that “the crisis was useless, that there is no victor in it, and that the first loser in it is the Sudanese people and their rights, freedoms and hopes,” expressing his hope that the efforts made to end the crisis will be crowned with success, and that the two parties will respond to it.

The leader of the Forces for Freedom and Change explained that “great efforts have been made to build a large popular front to support peace, and that the first priority now is to stop the fighting, and for everyone to understand the lesson well.”

He said, “The future of the forces of freedom and change depends on expanding them, building the institution, agreeing on the next transitional phase, and defining its tasks, so that we can facilitate the work of the transitional phase in restoring Sudan’s relationship with the international community, reconstruction, and preparation for an acceptable and agreed-upon democratic transition with broad public participation, so that we can benefit from the harsh experiences of the crisis.”

In another context, the spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Sudan, Adnan Hizam, announced that the biggest challenge facing the organization is the difficulty of accessing the affected areas, due to the great security challenges that the country is experiencing.

He added, “We feel great and growing concern after more than 3 months have passed since this fighting, due to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences it left behind, and we hope that this human suffering will not worsen, and that there will be a greater and faster humanitarian response in Sudan.”

Hezam pointed out that “the International Committee of the Red Cross in Sudan hopes that there will be any positive signs at the political level in order to alleviate the escalating humanitarian crisis in Sudan, especially since the mutual release of prisoners contributes to the reunification of their fighting teams, and contributes to easing tension.”