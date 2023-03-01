Forces a checkpoint, runs over two sisters at the motorway restaurant and runs away: a 35-year-old sows panic on the motorway

He forced through a checkpoint on the A1, hit two girls in a motorway rest stop on the A22 and then crashed into a traffic island. Last Sunday a 35-year-old man sowed panic on Italian highways. The man, suffering from mental illness, had left Rome at dawn after an argument with his partner. A few hours later, aboard his Passat, he forced his way through a checkpoint between Calenzano and Barberino del Mugello, where the A1 was closed due to an accident. Ended up on the A22, after noon he crossed the Campogalliano Est service area, hitting two sisters who were traveling with their families. After he fled, he crashed at the crossroads for the Carpi exit. Here he abandoned the car and attempted to flee on foot, but was finally stopped by traffic police officers.

The agents are now guarding him at the Baggiovara hospital, where he is hospitalized with several fractures. The man, a Moldovan citizen regularly on Italian territory, tested negative for the alcohol test. According to reports from the Corriere di Bologna, he is said to be suffering from bipolar-type mental illness: for a few days he had suspended treatment, before the quarrel with his partner that preceded the mad rush.

The worst was a 17-year-old run over with her sister in the Modena rest area. The girl, who received a 90-day prognosis, underwent surgery to reconstruct her tibia and fibula. The 28-year-old sister was only grazed by the man’s car who, as captured by a taxi driver’s on-board camera, fled after running over the two girls.