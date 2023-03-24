Raise your hand who would like to spend half a million euros for a portable house of 300 square meters. Stuff for enthusiasts, willing, in addition to the considerable outlay, to take it with them thanks to the help of six trucks. Buying it is easy: just go to the German eBay site and get in touch with the current owners, who paid the beauty of 7.8 million euros for it in 2018.

After all, how much would you have paid to take you to the garden there Force India Mobile Home who, just in that season, accompanied the single-seaters of Sergio Pérez and Esteban Ocon on the Formula 1 circuits? Enthusiast stuff, indeed.

Imagine a three-story building with panoramic terrace which is assembled and disassembled in an afternoon. Once inside, the main reception offers tables and chairs – initially used by the team – as well as a bar corner and all the necessary toilet facilities. The offices and meeting rooms are on the first floor, along with the driver’s changing rooms complete with built-ins, a massage table and even Ocon fireproof underwear from the 2018 season.

Finally, on the third floor is the more intimate reception area, while the kitchen is missing which was probably disassembled before the sale. Only a couple of refrigerators remain at the moment and nothing more. But never mind, after spending 500,000 euros, future owners will have no difficulty installing an Ikea-style kitchenette on board.