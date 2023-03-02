Two men They attacked the front of a supermarket belonging to the political family of Lionel Messi with bullets in Rosario and left a threatening message against the soccer star, reported the mayor of that Argentine city, Pablo Javkin.

“Messi we are waiting for you. Javkin is a narco, he will not take care of you”reads the handwritten message on a piece of paper that the attackers left after firing several shots at the facade of the premises, which was closed.

According to the first expert reports, there were a total of 14 shots that mostly hit the metallic shutter of the supermarket.

“This has been happening for a long time,” said Javkin from the place, alluded to in the message.

“We have five security forces operating in Rosario and yet they can do this because no one is chasing them,” he complained, considering that the act “seeks to create chaos in the city.”

“Here what is sought is the repercussion, it is very treacherous, what news is more quickly viralizable in the world than attacking Messi?”asked the mayor of Rosario, capital of the province of Santa Fe (center).

After his pronouncement, Cecilia CuccitiniMessi’s mother, who usually stays out of the spotlight, decided to talk about it to give a piece of peace of mind and leave a strong message.

Messi’s mother speaks

Bullet in Antonela Roccuzzo’s family supermarket.

Hours after the attack suffered by the Roccuzzo premises, Celia Cuccittini, the mother of Lionel Messi, spoke.

In communication with the journalist Maite Peñoñori, he first gave a calm report: “We are fine, it was in Anto’s father’s supermarket.”

Then, in the midst of hypotheses about what happened, he was blunt: “We never move with custody, we lead a normal life”.

*With EFE