Uruguay starts this Thursday a 24-hour strike called by the trade union center of the South American country, PIT-CNT, which called for a strike “against hunger and inequality, for work and wages” and whose leaders described as “overwhelming”.

“It will be a forceful strike in defense of those who have a bad time“, said this Wednesday the president of the PIT-CNT, Fernando Pereira, in a press conference in which he appeared together with the secretary general, Marcelo Abdala.

It will be an “active” day, so called by the union leaders, since they foresee collect signatures against 135 articles of the Urgent Consideration Law (LUC), star project of the Government of Luis Lacalle Pou approved in 2020 and that they hope to submit to a referendum, and demonstrate before the Executive Tower to protest against the policies of the Executive.

CASES

0.000.000 00,000



per million inhab. DEATHS

00,000 0.000

per million inhab. Fountain: Johns Hopkins

Chart: Flourish | Infographic: Clarion

At the worst moment of the pandemic in Uruguay – with more than 5,000 deaths since March 13, 2020, almost 4,000 of them in the last two and a half months – the union assures that security measures will be maintained while They ask that the march be carried out without getting off the vehicles.

Abdala and Pereira insisted that, despite the fact that the Executive chose not to reschedule the vaccination day against covid-19 this Thursday -as it did with the May 1 holiday-, the transport and health workers directly linked to the immunization process They will go to their posts.

“If someone thought that the trade union movement was not going to mobilize in a pandemic, I was wrong. We are going to be thinking, reflecting and then acting, “said the president of the PIT-CNT about the strike approved at its Executive Board on May 13.

The vaccination day will continue this Thursday despite the strike. Photo: AFP

Abdala affirmed that the public policies developed by the Executive of Lacalle Pou (center-right) are “against the people” and, therefore, this Thursday at the end of the day of protest the union central will deliver a document with claims to the Government.

Urgent Consideration Law



Union representatives will be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time collecting signatures against the LUC, as they are necessary 700,000 before July 9 – one year after its enactment in Parliament – to consider holding a popular consultation on it.

The government approved in its first year of management the “Law of Urgent Consideration” of 135 articles, where disassemble many of the policies of the Frente Amplio.

The opposition is now gathering signatures to call a repealing referendum. For this they must get before July 9, at least 680 thousand signatures, 25% of the register.

The chances of the opposition reaching the signatures are high, according to the polls. And the government criticized the use of the strike day to gather signatures.

In Pereira’s words, the Law of Urgent Consideration “it is regressive in labor rights, in what has to do with the right to strike, the regulation of pickets or the public company “and added that what is intended is” to give debate in society. “

From 3:30 p.m. there will be a caravan from different squares in the Uruguayan capital, which will converge in front of the Legislative Palace to go to the Executive Tower.

EFE

ap