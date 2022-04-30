Carlo Ancelotti has fulfilled the forecasts and presents a revolutionary eleven against Espanyol, the match in which Madrid could become LaLiga champions. Only three of the Italian coach’s regulars appear in the starting lineup: Courtois, Casemiro and Modric.

And that the Brazilian will be, although it will also be a novelty since he will play central due to the absence of Militao and Nacho, suspended, and Alaba, injured. Next to him will be Vallejo, the only center back available and who has only played 14 minutes this season. On the wings, Marcelo occupies the left and Lucas Vázquez the left to rest Mendy and Carvajal respectively.

In midfield, Camavinga will take the place of Casemiro, while Ceballos will have his chance in a triple pivot completed by Modric, who will not rest for the match against Manchester City. Isco was a possibility in case the Croatian wasn’t there, but finally Ancelotti has considered that fatigue is not taking its toll on him.

Up front, a new trident: Mariano comes on for Benzema, who was also in doubt after Ancelotti’s press appearance yesterday. Rodrygo will escort him on the left and Asensio on the right. It is necessary to remember that Jovic did not enter the list, like Bale and Hazard. Rest therefore also Vinicius.

starting eleven

In this way, Madrid’s starting eleven at the Bernabéu is as follows: Courtois; Lucas V., Casmiero, Vallejo, Marcelo; Camavinga, Ceballos, Modric; Rodrygo, Asensio and Mariano. Ancelotti is not losing sight of the second leg against City, in which Madrid will play for a spot in the Champions League final.

#forced #white #revolution