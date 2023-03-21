He forced his fiancée to tattoo Nazi-fascist symbols and to take part in rallies on the occasion of the various celebrations in memory of Benito Mussolini: a former Forza Nuova militant will be tried with the abbreviated procedure for ill-treatment, personal injury and sexual violence.

According to the indictment field, viewed and published by theTake actionhis attitude should be framed in a context of “isolation from any social relationship” imposed on the alleged victim and matured “preventing her from having friends, from leaving the house with her cell phone, demanding that she not work, constantly monitoring her every communication, even via social ”.

Documents and reports from consultants were produced for the defendant’s lawyer “which deny the prosecution’s theses, including the alleged imposition of the Nazi faith and a tattoo which were instead shared by the offended person. She the latter not only did not tell the truth but created false evidence, which is extremely serious ”.

For the crimes he is accused of, the man was arrested last summer. Gianluigi Biondi, the lawyer who assists the offended party, claims instead that there would have been a real “brainwashing” with a Nazi-fascist background. The parties will discuss in an initial hearing on April 20, then a hearing will be held before the Forlì investigating judge Massimo De Paoli on May 11.

#Forced #tattoo #Nazifascist #symbols #woman #denounces #expartner #farright #militant