From: Karsten Hinzmann

An air force made of plastic: The Ukrainian military is massively increasing its drone army. In the future, drones will hunt drones.

Science fiction seems more realistic every day: Ukraine is building a “drone army.” Conventional warfare is simply unaffordable in the long run.

Kiev – The bullet almost passes for a bargain; But only in comparison: manufacturer Rheinmetall charges Ukraine 560 euros per shot for the “Cheetah” anti-aircraft cannon tank. The “Leopard” battle tank sends 9,000 euros down the chimney every time. However: The “Cheetah” squanders around 620,000 euros from its two automatic cannons. Per minute. For Ukraine, the “Cheetah” is considered Ukraine’s most effective weapon in the war against the invading army Vladimir Putin’s. Still! of Russia The tactic with repeated swarms of drones is a major offensive by Russia against Ukraine’s defense budget.

Experts explain that drone defense will become more affordable in the future Newsweek. “Ukraine has proven that it can grab its guns and use them to clear the skies,” praises Oleg Vornik, managing director of the US-Australian defense specialist DroneShield. After the Ukraine war and the counteroffensive initially demonstrated the innovative strength for the production of drones, he is certain that now is the time to develop drone defense. In any case, shooting the drones out of the sky in John Wayne style is not an effective strategy.

“Companies can detect drones from miles away, but the problem is that they don’t know how to shoot them down effectively,” the managing director of Estonian company Marduk Technologies told Rauno Lember Euronews Next and referred to the currently immense disproportion between the costs of an anti-drone missile and the drone itself. However, the experts do not see an ultimate solution emerging in the sky: “One solution never works against drones, and probably that one will will never be found,” says British drone expert Steve Wright Newsweek. According to him, what is already happening now will continue in the future: improvise. On both sides.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive: Drones play a decisive role

In the future, drones will not only be able to fly or swim, but also dive. They will appear on the water in schools and underwater; and also react autonomously above or below the water. This is what German Lieutenant Colonel Rüdiger Rauch, drone defense expert in the Ministry of Defense, predicts in the Bundeswehr podcast Inquired. According to him, the drones “have come to stay”. Rauch: “Drones play a major role in the Ukraine war that should not be underestimated – they have shown that the original assumption that drones can play a major role in small, asymmetrical wars is wrong; but that they actually play a major role in major conflicts,” he says.

That is why Ukraine is preparing to become the world’s leading manufacturer of drones and to set up a “drone army,” as Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has announced. He is also responsible for the digital transformation and has calculated the successes of his current “army” on X (formerly Twitter) in terms of enemy losses for the beginning of October alone: ​​33 destroyed tanks; 69 guns; 142 supply depots; ten mortars, anti-tank missiles, machine guns; 37 armored vehicles; 41 trucks; 17 ammunition and fuel depots; three mobile missile launchers; 17 self-propelled guns; ten radio stations; 52 Russian teams. Drones will soon completely dominate the battlefield.

Russia’s drones: sensitive to radio interference

For both opponents, drone defense is an undertaking with many unknowns – and will soon extend into the electronic circuits – drone defense initially means: making the smallest aircraft visible. For the eye or the radar. Because most of the current drones fly with parts from hardware stores, they are very sensitive to radio interference, says defense specialist Steve Wright. This applies, for example, to the Shahed drone used on a massive scale by Russia. According to Wright, defense strategies against drones are currently being worked on feverishly. Corresponding companies are springing up. Loud Fortune Business Insights The global market for military drones will grow from the current 13.3 billion euros to 33.4 billion euros in 2030.

Ukraine has currently upgraded its defense using British technology. The British “MSI-DS Terrahawk Paladin” works on a similar principle to the German “Cheetah”, with a combination of radar and self-guided cannon and is suitable for very short distances of around ten kilometers; According to the company, the system can also effectively combat drones almost the size of a palm. Nevertheless, this remains only the second best solution, rockets only the third best. Both deadly and spying drones can now shrink to the size of the palm of your hand – missile defense is simply financially murderous. What is needed is the brilliant idea, the best solution: drones that can switch off drones are being developed.

Against the invaders: “Bird of Hope” thanks to crowdfunding

And just as Ukraine is innovative in repurposing commercially available technology for military purposes, its financing efforts are just as innovative: via crowdfunding, for example. Since the annexation of Crimea by the Russians in 2014, Ukrainians have been trying to finance their counteroffensive through donations. People’s Project is a non-commercial and non-profit organization that is apparently also supported by the European Parliament’s Voluntary Service. And: People’s Project collects not only for clothing or medical equipment, but now also specifically for drones.

The project has already raised more than $30,000 to purchase seven Ukrainian-made quadcopters for reconnaissance and surveillance missions against the enemy. They are still a few hundred dollars short of the $50,000 needed to purchase drones for reconnaissance and bombing specifically in the Kherson region. Around $100,000 in donations are still missing to purchase combat drones under the project name “Bird of Hope”.

“Ukraine has become a drone power in recent years and especially since the beginning of the war,” said Ulrike Franke, from European Council on Foreign Relations compared to the ZDF. And she is pretty sure: “It is likely that Ukraine will emerge from this war as an important drone manufacturer country.” In this respect, the current expenditure will be seen as development costs – and, given possible future profits, perhaps actually a bargain after the fact.