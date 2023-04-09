The incredible story of Kayleigh Lindon, the 24-year-old who is forced to live in a car after graduating: she can’t pay the rent

A story that is unbelievable is the one we decided to tell you today. The protagonist is a 24-year-old girl from Liverpool, called Kayleigh Lindonwho has been forced to live in a car since the end of her degree, as she is unable to pay the rent with her job.

The young woman has decided to tell what she is experiencing on social networks, but many have not at all leaned his decision and thus received a lot of criticism.

Kayleigh at first during university had a house and everything a girl could desire. However, towards the end of her studies, she lost everything and no longer had the money to pay pay his rent.

As a result, in order to continue studying, he decided to find a job and to live in the car. In her video posted on the web, she explained that at first yes was ashamed of his decision.

But in the end, he decided to find the courage and therefore to tell everyone, also to give strength to those in his same situation. He now he works like caretaker full-time, but still can’t pay the bills for a house.

So she’s still forced to live in her car. The video of her story of her quickly became viral on social media, but many did not support his choice at all. He has received many criticisms.

Kayleigh Lindon’s story on social media

I’m trying to find a place to live, but I can’t afford it on my salary. I keep asking and sending questions, but I get no response. There is probably a bias against the homeless. When they ask me where I live I say they are on the street and at that point the houses are assigned to someone else. At first I didn’t tell anyone my story, then I took courage and told my experience on social media.