Highlights: Husband bargains for his wife’s dignity, forges physical relations with friend

Incident in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, police registered a case

Victim lodges rape case against husband and friend

Husband threatened to kill children and committed suicide

Jalgaon

A case has come to light in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, shaming the sacred relationship of husband and wife. This incident in Jalgaon has shocked everyone. Where a young man forces his wife to have a physical relationship with a friend for his own benefit. On the complaint of the wife, a rape case has been registered against the husband and his friend at Ramanand Nagar police station in Jalgaon.

Tarnished husband-wife relationship

When the wife comes to her husband’s house after marriage, a lot of wishes also come in the company, which both try to fulfill together and help each other in life. She cannot even imagine that her own husband would force her to have sex with a non-male. Will hold him and ask his friend to rob him of his fortune. Rather, she thinks that he will protect her throughout her life. But the same happened to the victim of Jalgaon.

Husband did misdeeds to increase business

The complaint lodged by the wife in this case is very shocking. Reportedly, a woman from Maihar of Dhule married a businessman from Valmiki Nagar in Jalgaon, they also have two children. Husband’s friend has a vegetable business. During the lockdown, the business was razed. The friend told the victim’s husband that we would both sell vegetables together. But the husband was ashamed of selling vegetables in his area. So he decided to shuffle the whole family to his friend’s house and started selling vegetables in another area. Now everyone started living together.

Husband’s friend had a bad eye

The wife complained to the police that on June 5, my husband asked me to change my clothes in front of my friend so that he could make a profit from the business. When I refused, they beat me up and threatened to kill the children and commit suicide. Fearing the threat, I started changing my clothes in front of my husband’s friend and he used to look at me with dirty eyes.

Forced to sex with friend

The victim told police that on June 8, her limit was reached when her husband asked her to have sex with his friend tonight. When the wife refused to do so, the husband again threatened to kill the children and went outside to fetch cold drinks. After coming home, he gave me a drunk cold drink and after that I started feeling dizzy. My husband and his friend caught me and took me to the bathroom where my husband forcibly caught me and his friend raped me. He then threatened to kill the children upon telling someone. And he also threatened to discredit me by making the video public. Meanwhile, the husband left my maternal uncle on July 17 after my health deteriorated.