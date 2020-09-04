There is happy news for fans of Barcelona and Lionel Messi, one of the world’s leading football clubs. This charismatic footballer is not leaving the club. Messi has announced this himself. However, he has made this decision in a way. Actually, he wanted to leave the club, but the management, especially the club president, said that he would have to pay 700 million euros of damages if he wanted to leave.

Don’t want to fight club

Star footballer Lionel Messi put an end to all the speculations, announcing on Friday that he would remain with Barcelona for the upcoming season. Messi said this in an interview to Gol.com. He said that he would not be involved in any legal battle with the club. He said – this club gave me life. I never want to fight court against this club. It was here that my career began and I became a hero.

Recorded Messi for the sixth time in Ballan, towards the family guide

Wife and children were crying over the decision to leave Barcelona

He said- I wanted to go from here, because I was not happy. So I also made it official, but I do not want to go the way the environment is. I felt that I was free to leave, but the management took it differently after the end of the season. When I told the family about my decision, my wife and children started crying. The wife wants to stay in Barcelona and the children want to study in school there. This whole drama bothered me.

Chhetri left Messi behind

Decided after an embarrassing defeat

With this, a period of speculation about his future came to an end. He had earlier said that he wanted to leave the club at the end of the season. The Barcelona club wanted him to remain with the club until its agreement was concluded on June 2021. Messi had spoken out of leaving the club after an embarrassing 8–2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.