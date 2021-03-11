As if from a funny movie involved, a bird starred in a blooper while trying to land in New Zealand: ended with the pickaxe stuck in the ground. The animal, a northern royal albatross (Diomedea sanfordi), he stole attention on Twitter: his video amassed more than one million views.

The episode was captured on March 6 by a camera from the New Zealand Department of Conservation and the Cornell University Ornithology Laboratory: both entities documented the breeding season of this species near the city of Dunedin as part of a joint program.

At one point, an adult royal albatross returned from a flight and wanted descend normally, but failed: he buried his head in the ground and, for an instant, was left with the upside down. Fortunately, He recovered in a matter of seconds.

Instant. The bird descends and tries to land, but fails. Photo: video capture / @ RoyAlbatrossCam.

The account @royalalbatrosscam shared the sequence on the platform: “Flying for an albatross no effort required, but landing can be more difficult. The #RoyalCam chick (N.R .: who was on the ground) had a front row seat for a lesson in ‘how not to land‘(…) “, they wrote as a joke.

Why did it land like that?

The Argentine biologist Leandro tamini is a member of Albatross Task Force (ATF): It is an international team whose main objective is to reduce the bycatch of this family of birds that occurs during the industrial fishing.

In communication with Clarion, Tamini explained that incidents on landing they are not rare in royal albatrosses, specimens very long-lived. However, he stressed that it is not common to have been able to film it.

The ATF member, also coordinator of the Marine Program of the Argentine Birds organization, clarified that these animals pass long time flying over the ocean When they touch down to breed and raising a chick, this kind of awkwardness can happen: “They are not so adapted for this part of their life, unlike when they fly, “he said.

Blooper. The animal ends up with its legs up. Photo: video capture / @ RoyAlbatrossCam.

In addition, he remarked: “On islands or in the middle of the sea, they need winds to take flight: they are huge (N. del R .: they can have a wingspan of up to three meters). When there is a lot of wind, they fly from here to there. They have long, thin wings. They have a special tendon that locks the wings, like an airplane. When there is no wind, they close their wings and float in the water. Since there is no wind, they spend Lots of energy to fly “.

Tamini established a parallelism between albatrosses and penguins: “On land, these flightless specimens seem inexperienced. And you even see them funny. But swimming they are experts“.

Northern royal albatross

The northern royal albatross is in danger of extinction, according to the list compiled by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN, for its acronym in English).

Tamini reported that this living being, like the other species of the family, is vulnerable to industrial fishing for the interaction with longliners and trawlers: die to stay caught up in the networks. In addition, certain species introduced into their habitat are a threat: rats, for example, they eat the young.

Look also

