The NGO Cubalex, which monitors the actions of the Miguel Díaz-Canel regime against the population, prepared a report for the month of February, where it compiled more than 200 human rights violations in different provinces of the island, with emphasis on Havana (84 cases), Matanzas ( 37 cases) and Villa Clara (19 cases).

According to the organization, those most affected by dictatorial repression are people deprived of their liberty (99 cases), due to arbitrary arrests at demonstrations (70), reports of threats or coercion (43), violence or harassment (41), violation of freedom religion (32), denial of medical care (28), degrading treatment (20) and interrogations (19). In total, at least 213 people (57 women and 156 men) were victims of one of these categories of rape.

According to reports, the most common forms of harassment against prisoners are denial of medical care, degrading treatment, violence, solitary confinement and confinement in prison.

punishment cells. However, some are also taken to forced labor and exposed to inhumane conditions in prisons further away in rural areas.

The organizations that suffer the greatest retaliation from the dictatorship are the Damas de Blanco, the Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU), the Opposition Movement for a New Republic (MONR) and the Cuba First Movement. Some political prisoners are associated with one of these groups.

During the month of February, 70 arbitrary arrests were recorded, some of them perpetrated against members of the Ladies in White, who continue to suffer persecution when trying to go to mass, having their right to religious freedom curtailed. In some cases, Cubalex mentions, the detentions involve forced disappearances for hours, days or even more than a week.

The report also exposes the use of torture techniques, such as confinement for several hours and the prolonged use of handcuffs, as well as the abusive practice of releasing people at night, in places

away from prisons, putting their physical integrity at risk.

The NGO denounces human rights violations against three political prisoners, Juan Enrique Pérez Sánchez, Roberto Pérez Fonseca and José Daniel Ferrer García. According to reports, the regime is trying to fabricate an accusation against Sánchez for possession of drugs in prison, which led him to go on a silence strike in protest; Pérez Fonseca was taken to the punishment cell, where he is being tortured, as he is only allowed to eat and drink once a day; while Ferrer has been in solitary confinement for more than a year, without the possibility of receiving visitors or phone calls.