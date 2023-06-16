Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

CDU Vice Carsten Linnemann wants to oblige the unemployed to accept jobs. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

In the debate about an obligation to work, CDU Vice Linnemann has a clear demand. Above all, he sees the citizen money recipients in the obligation to deliver.

Belrin – The CDU Vice-Chairman Carsten Linnemann advocates obliging the unemployed to accept job offers if they are physically able to work. “Something has to happen urgently for recipients of basic income,” said the head of the commission for the development of a CDU policy program Editorial Network Germany (RND) on Friday (June 16). “For the unemployed who could actually work, we should introduce a job requirement.”

CDU Vice Linnemann wants to oblige unemployed people to accept jobs after six months

Linnemann spoke of a model in which the unemployed have to find another job after up to six months or are assigned jobs by municipalities. “Unless there are good reasons not to do it, for example when starting an apprenticeship,” Linnemann said RND.

When asked about the consequences of non-acceptance, Linnemann referred to the Federal Constitutional Court, which had decided that recipients of citizen income payments could have their funds cut by up to 30 percent. “This leeway must be used, as must the possibility of awarding benefits in kind instead of money.” Linnemann explained: “Everyone who receives social benefits in Germany and is able to work also has an obligation to provide benefits. Otherwise we will lose the acceptance of our social system.”

Debate on compulsory work in Germany: Union wants to abolish citizen income

CDU Vice Carsten Linnemann has already stimulated a debate about compulsory work in Germany in the past. In the next ten years there will be 20 to 25 percent fewer workers, said Linnemann about the shortage of skilled workers. Realistically, this cannot be compensated for by immigration.

To solve the problem, Linnemann wanted to “allow every pensioner who has reached the statutory retirement age to continue working”. He would also “abolish the citizen’s income in the form again”. The name suggests that it is not a social benefit, but money that everyone gets. He has nothing against the concept of compulsory work: “We have a lot of work,” he said. “Why don’t we make it so that everyone who receives money from the state also has an obligation to pay and has to go to work?” he Economic Council of the CDU also calls on the federal government, in view of the shortage of specialists and workers, to provide “more incentives to take up work” for create unemployment.

Controversy over citizen money – Union repeatedly stood in the way

The fact that the Union wants changes to citizen income is nothing new. In the dispute over citizen income, the CDU had repeatedly opposed it and called for a revision. In the traffic light plans for citizens’ income, the Union is particularly concerned about the rules on so-called protective assets and fewer sanction options. The Union finds that the assets that should not be counted towards the citizen’s income are too high. (bohy/dpa)