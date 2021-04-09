Two well-known fashion labels are said to benefit from forced labor in production in China. You have been charged by an NGO alliance in France.

Paris – clothing of famous fashion brands – made by forced labor in China? It has long been known that the fashion industry sometimes produces at the expense of people and the environment. But now an alliance of various NGOs in France is raising serious allegations against the Spanish fashion group Inditex, which includes the fashion brand Zara and the shoe brand Skechers. The French NGO Sherpa and other non-governmental organizations have now sued the group in Paris.

More than 70,000 Uyghurs are said to have been deported to Chinese camps since 2017. That has a Study from Australia determined in 2020. The system from Sherpa & Co. is based on this study.

Human rights violations in China: The Uyghur minority lives in re-education camps

Human rights are enshrined in the Chinese constitution. But the state understands something different than Western states: The rights of the individual must always be weighed against the common good. For example, China justifies human rights violations by lifting the population out of poverty.

The Uighur Muslim minority is to be “re-educated”. This means that people from their homeland in western Xinjiang Province are being taken to work in factories across China, many of them living in camps. Not only are they forbidden to practice their religion there, the Australian study continues. People are also permanently monitored and are not allowed to move freely. The camps are called “re-education camps” by the Communist Party.

Production in China and the Supply Chains to Europe: What Prosecutors Are Demanding

According to the French daily Le Monde, the fashion group Inditex should clarify the extent to which cotton fabrics from forced labor are used in its products, according to the indictment in Paris. So far, the corporations have not “put enough effort” to exclude forced labor in the supply chains. The lawyer William Bourdon has therefore announced that this charge “the prelude to a series of lawsuits across Europe”.

The Australian study mentions other names that are to receive supplies from forced labor: Apple, BMW, Gap, Huawei, Nike, Samsung, Sony and Volkswagen are the best-known – a total of 82 companies are affected. In the 2020 report, you were asked to conduct your own investigations, otherwise lawsuits could be faced. Meanwhile, the Spanish fashion group Inditex states on its website that it focuses on customers and employees, including suppliers, and promotes “sustainable development”. (kat)