The Cuban prison authorities kept William Manuel Leyva handcuffed and handcuffed for several hours. They beat him and threw him against some power cables. Another young woman, Gabriela Zequeira, was forced to undress in her cells and she was the victim of groping by prison guards.

These are just some of the testimonies collected by the NGO Prisoners Defenders as part of the first comprehensive study on torture in Cuba that was presented this Tuesday from Madrid.

The NGO collected a total of 181 testimonies from the 1,277 Cuban political prisoners, mainly civilians and independent professionals who were captured during the protests that broke out in the country in July 2021 (11-J).

Through contact with the political prisoners or with the relatives of the detainees, the NGO was able to identify a whole pattern of mistreatment and torture of the Cuban political prisoners.

According to Prisoners Defenders, torture and inhumane treatment are yet another reflection of the repression that is exercised in Cuba and, furthermore, they are rooted in prisons and prison officials with total impunity.

“For the Cuban regime, torture is a means to extract confessions, fabricated and false, with the aim of keeping activists in prison for long periods of time. But it is also a license granted by the regime to jailers and police, military and counterintelligence officers,” he notes.

In this file photo taken on July 11, 2021, Cubans are seen in front of the Capitol in Havana during an anti-government demonstration.

Torture against detainees

Prisoners Defenders found at least 15 patterns of ill-treatment and torture, among which are deprivation of medical care; forced labor and that does not correspond to the condition of a detainee or criminal defendant; degrading, harmful and uncomfortable postural patterns; and prolonged punitive confinements.

The use of temperature as a torture mechanism was also identified; constant physical attacks; fluid and food deprivation; intentional sleep deprivation and driving detainees to locations unknown to prisoners and family members.

Other types of torture found by the NGO were the deprivation of communication with family, defense and relatives; threats to detainees and their loved ones; threats with weapons or elements of torture; intentional submissions to distress, grief, or uncertainty; and humiliation, degradation and verbal abuse.

“The results are discouraging about the situation of political detainees and prisoners in Cuba and the situation of degrading, humiliating and torturing mistreatment to which they are generally subjected, both in detention and in prisons,” the NGO points out.

According to the report, 83.93 percent of the prisoners who were part of the sample were deprived of their communications and they were prevented from contacting their families. At the same time, 75 percent were victims of humiliation, degradation, and verbal abuse.

All these forms of torture are applied in a generalized and systematic way

A 72 percent were also deprived of the necessary medical attention for their health problems, while 67 percent of the political prisoners were victims of physical attacks.

In addition, 60 percent of them were confined in solitary confinement during their detention in Cuban prisons.

“All these forms of torture are applied in a generalized and systematic way, without any limitation, except (we can intuit) the conscientious objection of some commanders or guards who do not act in the same way as others,” the NGO reported.

Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of Cuba. Photo: Federico Parra / AFP

In his report, Prisoners Defenders denounces great difficulties in compiling complaints of torture in Cuban territory. There are few or no reports from the authorities on the detainees, added to the restrictions on activist organizations or the prohibition on international human rights organizations.

Reporting cases of torture has also been made difficult due to the feeling of panic among victims and relatives who, according to the NGO, are systematically threatened so that they do not make their situation public inside the detention centers.

“It is estimated that cases of torture, like others, are not reported except for a very small percentage of the real ones, with a minority of families reporting these events,” denounces the NGO.

Added to this, says Prisoners Defenders, is the ignorance of human rights and the types of torture on the part of the population in Cuba.

“A general ignorance about Human Rights and what the population identifies as torture that, accustomed to the constant violations and cruel and inhuman treatment that the authorities practice with impunity, have normalized a certain degree of repression internally that is unthinkable in democratic countries, being often unable to identify when their rights are being seriously violated according to international law ”, reports PD.

According to Prisoners Defenders, the complaints collected in the report will be delivered to international human rights organizations and other NGOs such as Human Rights Watch or Amnesty International.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME