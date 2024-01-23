Home page World

Press Split

The police are on duty with a large contingent. © Silas Stein/dpa

The bailiff wants to evict, a man refuses to leave his house. He threatens to set the building on fire. Are there weapons in the house? The police negotiated for hours.

Unterkirnach – helicopter, armored vehicle, special police forces – a man resisted a forced eviction and triggered a major police operation in Unterkirnach (Schwarzwald-Baar district).

A local police spokesman said it cannot be ruled out that there were weapons and a small amount of explosives in the 62-year-old's house. The man, who lived alone in the house that was being evicted, threatened to set fire to the building and burn it down. According to the information, the operation has been running since morning. Rottweil police officers are currently negotiating with the man holed up in the house in order to get him to give up.

According to the police spokesman, nothing is known about the man's background. The spokesman did not want to confirm whether he was registered as a gun owner. There is also no information as to whether the 62-year-old is a citizen of the Reich. When it comes to forced evictions, the police are often involved right from the start because of the possible risks. In the present case, after discovering that the 62-year-old might be in possession of weapons following his threats, a large-scale operation was decided.

The residents of several single-family homes and semi-detached houses directly adjacent to the affected house have now been brought to safety and accommodated by the city. It was not announced how many people had to leave their homes.

A large contingent of police, fire brigade and special forces were on site and the house was cordoned off over a large area. It was initially unclear how long the operation would last. dpa