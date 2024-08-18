Ramallah (Al-Ittihad)

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said yesterday that forced displacement due to settler attacks affected 40 Palestinian communities in various parts of the West Bank.

The ministry added in a statement published by the Palestinian News Agency, WAFA, that “the number of Bedouin communities that were forcibly displaced as a result of settler crimes and attacks reaches 40 Bedouin communities.”

She added that she “views with great concern the crime of forced displacement committed by settlers against Bedouin communities throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, especially in Masafer Yatta and the Jordan Valley.” She said that “the displacement operations, the latest of which was the displacement of Palestinian Bedouin families from the Umm al-Jimal area in the northern Jordan Valley, are being carried out with the support and protection of the occupation army and under the direct supervision of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.”

She considered that “this crime falls within the framework of the ongoing gradual annexation of the West Bank and emptying it of its residents and original owners, and designating it as a strategic depth for settlement and control over more of the natural resources of the State of Palestine, on the path to stifling and undermining any opportunity to embody the Palestinian state on the ground with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry stated that it is “following up on this crime and submitting international reports on it to the relevant international courts.”

She considered that “all the decisions or sanctions issued by the international community or countries regarding settlements and settlers who commit crimes do not rise to the level of the crime of ethnic cleansing, and did not constitute a deterrent that would force Israel to stop and abandon them.”