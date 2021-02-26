The Government tries to turn the page on the vip vaccination scandal in the Ministry of Health of the Nation that triggered the dismissal of Ginés González García. And the brand new minister Carla vizzotti signed the resolution that delimits and limits the definition of “strategic personnel” who have priority to be inoculated, after the names of low-ranking officials were transcended in the lists.

Vizzotti, what had already defined the creation of an observatory to monitor compliance with the vaccination plan, she took her first week as a minister to decide who in the future will be able to get vaccinated.

In the resolution, Vizzotti establishes that those who access the vaccine outside the schedule by stages that Health has “They must be relevant to guarantee the proper functioning of the State” and “they must specify the scope of their function, the degree of exposure and the risk that their performance implies.”

This clarification, they point out in the Government, leaves out, for example, a person who is in charge of social networks, as was the case of a member of the team of the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán. Instead, it includes the Treasury Attorney, Carlos Zannini, who is among the 70 inoculated by the Posadas Hospital staff. But neither could Patricia Alsúa, his wife, have done it.

A) Yes, will be understood as strategic personnel to:

– “People who develop necessary and relevant management functions for the proper functioning of the Executive Power that certify the strategic role of their function, regardless of age and health condition; and perform face-to-face tasks that involve increased risk of exposure“.

– “The and the representatives of the Argentine State in international organizations and the hierarchical officials and hierarchical officials who work in them who carry out face-to-face tasks that involve increased risk of exposure“.

– “People who make trips outside the country such as members of official delegations headed by members of the Powers of the National State; or persons who must receive, on behalf of these powers, official delegations that come from abroad on behalf of other States or international organizations“.

In all cases, they must request authorization from Health Through the Electronic Document Management system that is used in the National Public Administration and it will be the Ministry that will validate or not the application.

When making the request, each official, who must be vaccinated in authorized centers, agree to have your data disseminated in a public registry that the Government plans to publish, with live update. This is to avoid eventual litigation by the laws of Patient Rights, Personal Data and Access to Public Information.

At the same time, the Government will be empowered to inform the media or upon requests for information from the public. other information about those vaccinated: date of birth, ID, position / function, distribution, vaccine received, number of doses, date of application, place of vaccination.

On the other hand, knowing that in the provinces each vaccination process depends on the governors and mayors, and that eventually there may be more controversial situations, Vizzotti will invite all the provincial jurisdictions and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires to join. One piece of information: in the first meeting of the Federal Health Council (CoFeSa) that she headed this week as minister, several of his provincial peers expressed concern about the popular demand to publish the data of those vaccinated. The “official” argument revolved around the restrictions they have by law, but in several districts they admit that there were more cases of VIP vaccinated.