Star Wars Jedi: Survivor released today, but so far things are not looking too good for Cal Kestis’ latest outing on PC.

Over on Steam, the game currently sits with a “mostly negative” reception, with many lamenting its poor performance. At the time of writing, only 34 percent of Steam reviews for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are positive.

“Runs like my ass after Taco Bell,” wrote one player, and they are far from alone with this sentiment (although, so far at least, alone with that particular wording).

Here’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s final trailer.

“Game is extremely fun but performs terribly,” another added. “I’m using a 3090 FE and 5700x and getting a consistent 30 fps in some areas. Other areas give me a mostly consistent 45. This is at 1440p. Lowering the settings and using FSR don’t make a tiny bit of difference. And it goes up to like 19 GB of VRAM. It’s a rad game but definitely wait unless you have 24 GB of VRAM and don’t mind playing games at 30 fps.”

Someone has even gone as far to call Star Wars Jedi: Survivor “one of the worst ports in recent memory”, and let’s be honest, there have been some doozies out there.

Others, meanwhile, have seen their game crash, or not load properly at all.

Yesterday, EA said it would be releasing a day one patch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Then, in the coming weeks, it would release several more.

The language used by EA here, along with some of the reports from early reviewers, left many wondering whether the game needed longer before launch, rather than being released with issues that need to be subsequently ironed out.

Given the reviews currently on Steam, it is fair to say that perhaps it did. Be sure to keep an eye out for Digital Foundry’s analysis on all of this soon.

In our own review of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Chris noted that the game’s technical issues are “less catastrophic” than its predecessor’s (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order), however, he stated “things can still get pretty rough at the seams” .

During his review, he experienced items, including but not limited to hands and hair, clipping through surfaces. He also noticed “some frantic pop-in and cloak-flapping when coming in and out of cutscenes”, and was victim to one particularly “hard” crash during his playthrough (which was on PlayStation 5).

All that being said, he did find Jedi: Survivor “fundamentally really fun”, and complimented its “lovable unpretentiousness”.