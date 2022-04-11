The former soccer player Freddy Rincón, 55, suffered a traffic accident on Monday on Calle 5 with Carrera 34 in the city of Cali, which caused a “severe head injury”.

Rincón’s car collided with a feeder bus of the Integrated Mass Transportation System of Cali, MIO. According to the report of the authorities, four more people were injured after the traffic accident.

Apparently, Rincón was the co-pilot and the one who was driving the vehicle was his nephew. In the back were a man and two women.

According to Laureano Quintero, medical chief of the Imbanaco Clinic, Rincón arrived in critical condition and after being evaluated by specialists, he was diagnosed with a severe head injury.for which he was taken to the operating room and later to the intensive care area.

Rincón, remembered for being part of the generation of the Colombian National Team that qualified for three consecutive World Cups (1990, 1994 and 1998), was a player for Santa Fe, América, Palmeiras, Napoli and Real Madrid.

Since his delicate state of health became known, several celebrities, national and international soccer clubs and social network users have sent their messages of support to the former Colombian soccer player.

From Real Madrid CF, all our strength and affection for Freddy Rincón after the accident he suffered today. Much encouragement and our hope that he overcomes this difficult moment soon.

The Colombian Football Federation and its Executive Committee send all their strength and support to former player Freddy Rincón, who is going through a delicate moment of health after suffering an accident. We wish him a speedy recovery and that with God's help he overcomes this difficult situation.

“All our prayers are with our world champion Freddy Rincón, who suffered a serious traffic accident in Cali. Strength Freddy!”

"All our prayers are turned towards our world champion Freddy Rincón, who suffered a serious traffic accident in Cali. Strength, Freddy!"

“Santos FC wishes all the strength in the world to our former player Freddy Rincón, who suffered a serious traffic accident this Monday in Cali, Colombia. The Santos nation is with you!” Translates the message from Santos, also a Brazilian club.

"Santos FC wishes all the strength in the world to our former player Freddy Rincón, who suffered a serious traffic accident this Monday in Cali, Colombia. The Santos nation is with you!"